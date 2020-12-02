Work on relocation plan underway: Mua

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

TWO key ministries are tasked to develop a resettlement policy for residents of low lying atolls and artificial islands highly vulnerable to climate change.

They are the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology and Ministry of Lands, Housing and Survey.

Environment Minister, Dickson Mua revealed this during his sine die motion speech in Parliament yesterday.

He said work on it is supported by the International Organisation for Migration and had started.

Mua said this year it met some setbacks with covid 19 but it will be progressed further in 2021 and this should guide the resettlement work that will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands.

“We are fighting climate change thus trying to convince the High Emitting states or powers worldwide.

“As the Opposition Leader alluded to ‘to many international meetings’ with no action. Sir, we are pursuing the big emitters during those international meetings,” he said.

Mua said as small island states it’s a real threat being experienced.

He said since the first Conference of Parties (COP) meeting multilateral processes are not welcoming.

“So much so that we lost confidence in the processes,” he added.

“This morning sir through virtual meeting again we utter our concern on such.”

Minister Mua said as a country it’s about time we promote renewable energy.

He said nature plays a very important role thus preserving of our forests is important.

“Let’s also preserve our mangroves which is the breeding place for our seafood and helps reduce or stops coastal erosion,” he said.

