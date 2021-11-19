Win Win promotes management plan

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



By EDDIE OSIFELO

WIN Win Investment Solomon Limited has promoted an environmental management plan (EMP) to monitor the quality of air, land and water within its Turarana mining lease area, Central Guadalcanal, during its planned alluvial mining operation.

This was stated in its monthly report released on 10th July 2021.

It states earlier monthly reports have not made any mention of environmental monitoring activities being undertaken within the mining lease area.

Francis Badii Professional Consultancy Services conducted on site Environmental assessment monitoring works in June, 2021.

“He was also contracted to undertake quarterly environmental assessment reviews for Win Win Investment Solomon Ltd for its alluvial gold mining operation at its Turarana ML02/18 Mining Lease areas.

“He had since completed and submitted quarterly environmental reviews for Win Win Investment Solomon Ltd for years 2019 and 2020 as of February, 2021,” the report states.

It states Badii has already completed and submitted year 2021’s first quarterly environmental review works.

“He is yet to complete the 2nd quarterly environmental assessment review works.

“The 2021 quarterly environmental reviews will be submitted when Francis Badii Professional Consultancy Services completes the task,” it states.