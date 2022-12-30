West’s election of Speaker Tuesday next week

Advertise with Islandsun

THE election of the Speaker for Western Province has been rescheduled to Tuesday January 3, 2023.

Speaker of Western Province Adrian S Gina made the confirmation on Wednesday December 28.

He said the changes are due to public holidays lining up during this festive season until next week.

Gina said nominations for speaker was opened on Wednesday and will close on Friday – two clear days in accordance to Western Province’s standing orders.

“As I’ve alluded during my opening statement, the changes on the previous timeline was due to public holidays which are beyond our control.

“We cannot do business during public holidays as it against our standing orders,” he explained.

Gina adds that nomination for the premier’s position will follow.

“The Assembly and new Speaker will give two days for nomination of Premier, Wednesday 4th and Thursday 5th.

“By Friday 6th election for the Premier’s post will be carried out.

“We anticipate that over the weekend which is on 7th and 8th, the Premier will appoint his executive and by Monday 9th the new government will be announced.

“On the 13th of January 2023, the new Speaker will give a seven days’ notice for the Assembly Meeting,” he said.

Gina said the meeting is purposely to appoint the Provincial Public Accounts Committee (PPAC) so that member of the PPAC can immediately look into the revised budget 2022/2023.

He said other seven days’ notice will be issued on 13th for the Assembly to scrutinize the 2022/2023 revised budget.

“It will be a tight timeline considering that we need to approve the Appropriate Budget 2022/2023 before the end of January.

“This is important because we need our province’s business and operations start immediately for the betterment of our province and people,” Gina said.

Island Sun understands that one nomination has been submitted to the Clerk’s office.

The nomination is from one of the camps and it is likely that another nomination will be submitted before the closer of nomination period from the other camp.