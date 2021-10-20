Western province leading in copra and log export

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Province has been identified as the leading exporter of copra and log in the first half of the year.

Central Bank of Solomon Islands Quarterly Report states that Western Province has contributed a total of 27 percent to the total output for copra, making it the leading producer of copra this quarter.

Central Province sits behind Western Province contributing 22 percent, while Choiseul contributed 15 percent, Guadalcanal with 14 percent, Makira Province with 11 percent and other provinces contributed the remaining 11 percent.

Again, Western Province has come top on log production compared to other provinces.

The report states that Western province make up the largest proportion of log volume with a 30% share.

This is followed by Guadalcanal with 23%, Isabel with 12%, and Choiseul with 11%. Other provinces not stated above accounted for the remaining 24%.

Copra and log exports are two commodities that have seen improvement in the first quarter of this year.