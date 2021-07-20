WEST SET FOR MORE PRC HELP

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









Western Province is set to receive more support in Agriculture and Health from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) following the recent launching of the Seghe Rural Health Center Hybrid Solar Project in Marovo over the weekend.

A joint Government and PRC delegation travelled to Marovo constituency over the weekend to visit a number of PRC funded projects through the Rural Constituency Development Fund (RCDF) including the Seghe hospital hybrid solar project.

During the visit, the PRC Embassy Counselor, Gong Rui said her Government would assist the Province with Agriculture and Experts to provide support to rural people.

The Counsellor said since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Solomon Islands and PRC many good things have happened and Seghe Rural Health Centre is just one of them.

Counsellor Rui said PRC has assisted other communities in Western Province in the areas of income generation, infrastructure, health and education, women and youth projects.

She further added that to date the big project PRC involves in is the establishments of the Pacific Games infrastructures while at the same time offer scholarships for students to study in China.

“These positive contributions happened within only two years of establishing diplomatic ties between PRC and Solomon Islands government,” she said.

“More projects will come as the relationship between PRC and Solomon Islands continue to grow stronger into the future,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PRC support towards the Seghe Health Center will provide improved health services to more than 30,000 residents from three constituencies in that region

“The PRC has assisted many communities through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) because we want to see rural development and improvement in the livelihood of the people,” Counselor Rui said.

The Seghe Health Centre was built by an organization from Germany known as the EZE and the on land owned by the United Church.

The Centre was officially opened in year 2000 but was without electricity and used solar to power its electricity needs.

The Solomon Power include the centre in its power grid after PRC stepped in to assist in financing the re- wiring of the electricity system within the centre and the eventual connection of electricity to the health facility.

Member of Parliament for Marovo constituency Honourable Chachabule Amoi endorsed the request for assistance.

Stakeholders involved in the electricity project included the PRC, Solomon Islands Government through ministries of Rural Development and Health and Medical Services, United Church, Marovo constituency office and the Committee overseeing Seghe Rural Health Centre,

—GCU