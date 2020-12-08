Warriors cry foul

Advertise with Islandsun

By Taromane Martin

HONIARA Warriors have formally sent a letter of protest to the Isabel Football Association and the Solomon Islands Football Federation claiming the match between Central Shields and Isabel Frigates was fixed.

Isabel Football Association (IFA) President Lyndon Bako confirmed receiving the complaint from Honiara Warriors yesterday saying their allegations of match fixing is baseless and not true.

Isabel defeated Central 5-0 in their Group B match on Saturday to see them move into second place with seven points.

“Isabel Frigates had formally received a protest letter from Honiara Warriors today,” the President announced on Isabel Football Association official Facebook page yesterday.

“The management is handling the issue with lawyer to make defence on it. Their allegations are baseless and not true at all.

“We acknowledge Puhimana Lawyers for handling the issue on behalf of Frigates management,” President Bako stated.

Honiara Warriors were eliminated from the 2020 Solomon Cup competition after suffering two loses, 3-1 to Isabel Frigates and 2-1 to Makira Ulawa Kakamora after thrashing Central Shields 7-0 in their opening match and a 2-1 win over Renbel ibis in their final group match yesterday at the Lawson Tama.

Their loss to Kakamora on Saturday, saw Frigates qualify for the semi finals after finishing second in Group B with seven points.

The 2020 edition of the Solomon Cup tournament meanwhile will head for the semi-final stage tomorrow at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara.

Semi final matches for tomorrow will see Group A leaders Malaita Eagles taking on Isabel Frigates at 12pm while the second semi final match will see Group B leaders Makira Ulawa Kakamora taking on Group A runner ups Western Tomoko at 3pm.

