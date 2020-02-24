Warriors biggest challenge yet

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









DEFENDING Telekom Soccer League Champions Solomon Warriors FC is set to leave the country for their Group C Oceania Champions League matches next weekend.

But while this will be a historic appearance for the club at the champions league, this edition of the champions league will definitely be their toughest one.

The current Solomon Warriors FC side without doubt is one of a football force Oceania club football competition.

They have long been the club to beat in the TSL seasons over the years but that success for some reasons just could not be emulated at the champions league.

It’s fair to say all that football success was built around former Head Coach Moses Toata coaching philosophy, an eye for talents, a strong fan base and of course a committed sponsor.

But following Toata’s departure from the club last year to take up the Technical Director post with the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF), it has looked shaky for the defending champs at the start of the 2019-2020 season.

After some nervous results in round one of the season, the club brought in former Solomon Islands men football team captain, Henry Fa’arodo to patch things up in round two.

Solomon Warriors FC and Fa’arodo were able to successfully defend their TSL title but that success will be tested again when their group matches kick off next month in New Caledonia.

Jeffery Bule looks to go past Gibson Daudau of Solomon Warriors FC during the friendly match

Lore Fonaota is tracked down by Solomon Warriors FC Junior Aengari during a friendly match

Selson Molea has been revealed as the new Head Coach for the OCL campaign after Fa’arodo announced he was not going to be part of the team next month.

“It was a mixed performance today; I think we did some of the things we talked about not doing. In a way its good that happens now rather during important games,” Coach Fa’arodo said after their final friendly match on Friday.

“It was a bit here and there for me and I think there are a few things which we still need to manage as well.

With Fa’arodo’s recent announcement interesting days lies ahead for the club and their preparation for the Oceania Champions League, and especially being the first time, they will be at the tournament without Moses Toata.

“Upon my signing as coach my deal with the club’s management and staffs have been agreed upon for half of the TSL season,” Fa’arodo said.

“At the end of the season I want to step down. My time with the team I see they have improved a lot, and for me I definitely going to miss them going back to New Zealand because of commitments.

“But I’ve enjoyed my time with the team, and our achievements has opened doors for me in terms of my coaching career as well and I will always be grateful for,” he said.

Spread the love







