Two MPA join MARA

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

THE MARA government yesterday sworn-in another two MPAs following Wednesday’s failed no-confidence vote in Auki.

Jimmy Daoni was one of the 18 who supported the no-confidence motion filed against Premier Suidani.

He joined the MARA Government on Tuesday.

Simon Ke’ebo was all along a non-executive member, but his name was not amongst the 18 that signed that signed to support the motion.

He also joined MARA on Tuesday.

These two MPAs had been with the non-executive since MARA government was established and this was their first time to be in the government.

They joined MARA government this week and just after two days on the government side they were sworn-in to take up ministerial portfolios.

Daoni, MPA for Ward 10, was sworn-in as new minister for climate change while Ke’ebo, MPA for Ward 27, is the new minister for southern region.

According to the office of the provincial clerk, the swearing-in ceremony was facilitated by commissioner of oath and witnessed by Deputy Premier Glen Waneta and members of the executive government.

The inclusion and swearing in of the two MPAs has increased number on the MARA side to 16, leaving the non-executive with 17 – a majority of one.

Island Sun was informed that several MPAs on the non-executive will soon join MARA.