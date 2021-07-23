Three arrested in wounding incident

Advertise with Islandsun

Atoifi and Atori Police have arrested three suspects on July 20, 2021 for a wounding incident at Jordan village in East Kwaio, Malaita Province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Stanley Riolo says the wounding incident had occurred at Jordan village via Gwaunabusu in the Sinaragu area in East Kwaio in the early hours of July 20.

Riolo says the motive behind the wounding is land related. The victim received wounds on both hands and was transported to Atoifi by relatives for medical treatment. Observation by nurses confirmed that the victim’s condition is stable.

Riolo says police at Atori supported Atoifi responded to the incident and made the arrest.

The three suspects include two juveniles and an adult person.

The two juveniles aged 12 and 13 were dealt with by Atoifi Police and were both released to appear in the next court circuit.

Riolo says the adult suspect was dealt with, transferred to Auki Police Station and was remanded.

The adult suspect was charged with grievous harm and will appear in court on a later date.

–POLICE MEDIA