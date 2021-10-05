Tenaru kicks off 75th anniversary celebrations

Advertise with Islandsun

Saint Joseph’s Catholic School, Tenaru, is currently in full swing to celebrate its 75th Anniversary this week.

As a pre-launch, a monument was blessed and unveiled in Buloabu village in Langalanga Lagoon on Sunday to honour the eight pioneer students who attended the school when the Marist Brothers started it in 1946.

The official program will start on Thursday this week and ends on Saturday 9th October.



1st Independence Day Celebration as Prime Minister late Hon. Peter Kenilorea unveils the Memorial Plaque at Tenaru and student John Batalibasi looks on.

Members of the school Alumni, the Marist Old Students Association (MOSA) as well as former teachers, Marist friends and supporters in the country and around the world have shown support to this great event.

On Thursday this week, the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will be the guest of honour and will officially declare the opening of the 75th Anniversary celebrations.



A group photo of some of the scholar of the seventies after a Walk Back to School program held in recent years.

Premier of Guadalcanal Province Francis Sade, a former student himself, is also invited as the guest of honour for Day 3 of the celebrations.

Activities lined up for the 3- day event include a Chupu ceremony to honour the Malango House of Chiefs where the school is currently located at Tenaru, traditional and contemporary performances by both former and current students and staff, sporting activities, feasting, Catholic Masses, speeches and reflections by members of the school Alumni as well as a motorcade from Honiara City to the school.



Family of one of the Pioneer students of St. Joseph’s School, the late Sosimo Sifoteilia

A statement from organisers says Tenaru school is proud to produce a good number of successful scholars who have become leaders and professionals in their own right.

These include two Prime Ministers, Chief Justice, Attorney Generals, Diplomats, Professors, academics and clergies.

The three-day event is also expected to be streamed live on Facebook.