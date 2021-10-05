Tenakoga raises $124,726 in effort to rebuild classrooms.

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Tenakoga Adventist College (TAC) has raised $124, 726.80 during its gospel concert which was staged at the Maranatha Hall in Lunga, east Honiara, on Sunday.

About 15 supporting singing groups took part during the concert to support the North East Guadalcanal-based institution.

A good number of students, staff, parents, guardians, supporters and former students and staff came out to support the fund-raising effort.

Speaking during the concert, Minister for Education and Human Resource Development Lanelle Tanangada said despite the recent fire incident that saw the school’s double-storey classroom razed to the ground, Tenakoga will never bow down as is stated in their theme song – ‘Tenakoga we will rise.’



College Principal Francis Leovania thanking everyone for their support.

“When I saw the photos of the burning flame, what stood out that gave me the confidence that God will make this school rise again,” she said.

She said investment in education is the most important investment any parent could dream of.

Further to that, she said her ministry has a mandate to also support the school.

Tenakoga Principal Francis Leovania thanked all those who turned up to support the concert.

The concert was attended by the Minister of Education, MP for Northeast Guadalcanal, MP for South Guadalcanal, MPA for Guadalcanal Rose Tala and Permanent Secretary for Women and Youth.

The college lost a double storey complex during an early morning blaze which engulfed two classrooms located upstairs and science lab on the ground floor.