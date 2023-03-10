Taskforce set up to drive MCC $165m investment here

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

AN oversight high-level taskforce led by Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is established to drive the $164.9 million (US$20m) Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) funded Accessing Land for Tourism Investment Facilitation (ALTIF) project.

The ALTIF project, which is a partnership between the Solomon Islands Government and the MCC, aims to address land access and investment facilitation issues that have prevented Solomon Islands from realizing its potential in the tourism sector.

There are two components to this project.

First, the land access activity will help the Solomon Islands Government to identify sites capable of attracting and supporting tourism investment; second, ALTIF will help investors succeed by ensuring ‘social license’ with local communities to ensure tenure security.

The second component, the investment facilitation activity, will develop a portfolio of land parcels with potential opportunities for responsible investors.

It will also enhance the government’s capacity to respond to investor needs and identify potential projects that could yield the greatest benefit to Solomon Islanders by fostering local economic growth, including the expansion of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women.

Speaking to media in a press conference at US Embassy yesterday, MCT permanent secretary Barney Sivoro said the composition of the High-Level Taskforce comprises of representatives from other line ministries, to achieve this objective.

He said other members come from:

Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination; Ministry of Lands, Housing & Survey; Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration; Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Sivoro said overall, the taskforce will act as the project oversight, will manage and provide strategic leadership on how to implement the project.

He said all implementing partners to report to taskforce what activities and progress in various work plans they developing.

Further to that, Sivoro said they are suggesting a working levels team mainly Land Working Level team and Investment Working Level Team to identify issues relating to land and investment.

The Taskforce has already been established in 2022 by the Minister of Culture and Tourism following Cabinet’s endorsement and approval.