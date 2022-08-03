Talks on Alligator Creek market ongoing 

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Discussions to establish the Alligator Creek Market project aimed at giving some breathing space for people on the eastern side of Honiara to sell their products is still ongoing.

That’s according to the Minister of Provincial Government Institutional Strengthening (MPGSI) Rollen Seleso this week at the celebration of Guadalcanal Second appointed day.

Seleso said the Government has also put aside allocations for the Alligator Creek Market through the PCDF.

“We hope this project should be on-going to give some breathing space for our people, especially on the eastern side to sell their produces at this market. Based on the Government’s position to get this project running, a committee was set up to monitor the progress of this project,” he said.

Seleso said there are currently discussions on land issues as well as capacity and assurance of funding continuity that are underway.

“I hope this project will have compounding benefits for our rural people, Honiara city, our province and the national government,” he said.