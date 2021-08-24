Taimareho case moved

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case against the directors, General Manager, captains and the West Are’are Constituency shipping company has adjourned to October 5 due to technical issues.

The case was mentioned yesterday at the High Court for plea but since the defence raised some issues regarding the charges against the defendants, the case adjourned.

12 defendants are charged in relation to the sea tragedy involving MV Taimareho causing the death of 27 people at sea in April 2020.

The defendants are charged under the shipping Act 1998, which includes sending an unsafe vessel to sea, Vessel going to sea without a valid certificate, taking an unsafe vessel to sea, disciplinary offence, failing to keep an official log book, failing to notify the principal surveyor of change in condition of a vessel and not complying with the convention international on standards of training certification and watch keeping for seafarers.

They are Michael Roy Galo (ship master) Joe Malepa and Stephen Waina’a (captains) Shipping Directors are Esther Hoasihere, John Bosco Houanihunu, Lawrence Hunumeme, Stephen Maahanua, Aaron Oritaimae, William Parairato and Aloysius Poiohia and the General Manager Cypriano Taamora.