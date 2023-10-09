Surge in new companies seeking contracts for 2023 Pacific Games

Advertise with Islandsun

BY EDDIE OSIFELO

THE upcoming Pacific Games, scheduled to take place in Honiara from November 19th to December 2nd, 2023, has ignited a wave of interest among newly registered companies eager to secure contracts.

Dr. Jimmy Rodgers, Chairman of the National Hosting Authority (NHA), confirmed this trend during a media briefing on Thursday.

Dr. Rodgers emphasized that the Pacific Games present a unique opportunity and a recurring one for businesses to participate in various aspects of the event.

He revealed that a multitude of new companies have emerged, actively seeking contracts associated with the Pacific Games.

“In preparation for the Pacific Games, we have witnessed a significant influx of companies vying for contracts. It’s not just in this instance but every single instance,” Dr. Rodgers stated.

“For example, when we sought private security services, nearly 50 private security firms applied.”

He continued, “However, upon further investigation, we found that the actual number of registered private security firms in the country did not match this surge in applications. Nevertheless, these companies registered, indicating their interest in bidding for contracts.”

Dr. Rodgers acknowledged the entrepreneurial spirit of the local population, highlighting that it was not unexpected for people to seize opportunities presented by an event of this magnitude.

He stressed that the NHA’s role is to ensure that the companies applying for contracts meet the requisite bidding criteria.

“One of the primary requirements for companies to enter the bidding process is registration with the Company Haus,” Dr. Rodgers explained.

As preparations for the 2023 Pacific Games continue, it is clear that the event has sparked a surge in business interest, with both established and newly registered companies vying to contribute to the successful hosting of this regional sporting extravaganza.