SolAir starts fortnightly Sydney trip

Solomon Airlines will commence fortnightly passenger flights from Honiara to Sydney, with the airline’s Airbus A320 then continuing on to Brisbane.

The Sydney services will initially operate during November and December only, flying Honiara-Sydney-Brisbane on November 19, December 3 and 17.

Flight IE710 will depart Honiara at 2.25pm and arriving in Sydney at 7pm. Flight IE710 will then continue on to Brisbane departing Sydney an hour later at 8pm, and arriving in Brisbane at

8.30pm.

The flights to Sydney are possible following the relaxation of border entry requirements by the

Australian and New South Wales Governments.

Fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent

residents may now return to Australia via Sydney, without quarantine requirements.

“We are very appreciative of the fast work and co-operation of the Australian Department of Foreign

Affairs and Trade to help make these passenger flights possible, as soon Australia’s entry conditions

Changed,” said Brett Gebers CEO of Solomon Airlines.

“It’s wonderful news for travellers, especially people who have been waiting patiently for a very long

time, to reunite with family and friends in Sydney and other parts of New South Wales.”

To be eligible to travel on Honiara-Sydney service, passengers must be an Australian national, hold a

permanent resident visa, or immediate family of Australian nationals.

They must be fully vaccinated

at least seven days prior to travel, with an approved vaccination and able to show a Proof of Vaccination

certificate, or have an immediate international connection within eight hours.

They will also need to

meet any New South Wales requirements for pre-departure testing.

Children under 12 years of age and medically exempt passengers may also travel on the flights

providing they are Australian nationals or permanent residents and if medically exempt, hold valid

proof of medical exemption for vaccination.

Passengers wanting to travel from Honiara to Brisbane as their final destination, can also travel on

the flight via Sydney, subject to inbound passenger limits allowed by Australian Government.

On arrival in Sydney, Brisbane-bound passengers will be required to clear security and reboard the

aircraft for the Sydney-Brisbane sector.

International flight connections in Sydney are also possible to the following destinations:

• Los Angeles – with Qantas Airways

• Hong Kong – with Cathay Pacific

• Narita, Japan – with ANA All Nippon Airways

