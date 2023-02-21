SITESA yet to give scholarship awards: CEO Nasi

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) is still to give award letters to new scholarship recipients for tertiary education this year.

This after the selected students are still to submit their police clearance, medical report and final semester transcripts of Form 7 last year.

SITESA Chief Executive Officer, Constance Nasi confirmed this during the press conference last Friday.

Mrs Nasi said at this stage, the process reaches conditional offer.

“Students still to upload final requirement, police clearance, medical clearance and final recent transcripts.

“Since assessment in November, they use Semester 1 transcript, so need to submit final transcript for recent,” she added.

Furthermore, Mrs Nasi said the results will be free after the Board approves it.

Unlike in the past, the results were posted on the website.

Apart from that, Nasi said scholarships are allocated to students based on labour market needs of this country.

She said this was agreed through consultation with Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination and Ministry of Public Service and private sectors like Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce.

Further to that, she said allocation of scholarships are based on the budget of the ministry.

Mrs Nasi said if student reach Grade Point Average of 3.0, it means you are academically competent.

However, the second thing is allocation of programmes base on the budget.

SITASA, also a regulator, was established through that SITESA Bill passed in Parliament in 2017.

The Act commenced by Government Gazette on 23 September 2019.

The objective of the Authority is to ensure that tertiary education and skills development drives the Solomon Islands future needs for a highly skilled and productive workforce which will make a strong contribution to the country’s economic and social development.

The strategic role of the Authority is providing the leadership and governance to set national tertiary skills strategy; national policy development and implementation; engaging and partnering with the private sector; promoting tertiary and vocational skills development; national tertiary and skills planning, regulating and funding and grants; capacity development of the sector for all facets of tertiary and vocational skills development including higher education in the Solomon Islands.

SITESA’s governance Board will have strong representation from the private sector who are the employers of graduates from tertiary providers.