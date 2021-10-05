SINU recruits PhD holders

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands National University (SINU) has recruited 20 PhD holders through recent end of contract recruitment exercise.

Minister of Education and Human Resources Development, Lanelle Tanangada revealed this when asked by MP for Small Malaita, Rick Hou in Parliament yesterday.

Tanangada said the total number of PhD holders include those now on the ground and at work.

She said the number excludes those still abroad who have been appointed but still unable to travel to Solomon Islands due to the COVID-19 situation globally.

Lannelle said of the total PhD holders, 17 are Solomon Islands nationals while three are expatriates.

She said 10 PhD holders are new nationals while seven PhD holders are those whose employment contracts have been renewed.

In addition, She said one Solomon Islands national PhD holder has been appointed as Professor of the Institute of Oceans, Islands and Sustainable Development while the rest take up positions as the assistants and associate Professors and senior lecturers.

“Under the end of contract and recruitment exercise, only one PhD holder has been retrenched owing merely to medical issues and reaching retirement age,” she said.

Lanelle said two notable new appointments include national female PhD holder to the position of Dean of Faculty of Education and Humanity as well as position of Registrar of Students Academic Support Services.

She said two expatriates who attained Professorships have been respectively appointed as Dean of Faculty in Business and Tourism and Dean of Faculty of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

Lanelle said another expatriate PhD holder has been appointed as Director of Maritime Studies.

“The personells are prepared to travel and take up positions at SINU as soon as covid 19 situation subsides and the Solomon Islands border reopen.

“On the outset, it is critical that we support our national university as it tries to develop and become distinctive leading-edge University that produces these graduates who ready to make positive contribution to the economic and social development of our country and to transform our society,” she said.

Lanelle said the recruitment policy adopted by SINU 2013 requires all staff recruited to be on three years contract

Moreover, as per SINU Council resolution that stated on the 22nd of June 2015, all positions have been advertised in the open market before the contract expires

She said the rational is to recruit staff the meet the SINU minimum qualification requirement to teach at the university and to upgrade the level and quality of the programme taught at the University.

“Similarly, positions in administration and logistical support services at SINU were also advertised to well educated, experienced and competent personells,” she said.

Parliament continues today.