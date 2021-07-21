SINU BACK IN ACTION

Advertise with Islandsun

New enrolment process starts

BY JARED KOLI

THE Solomon Islands National University (SINU) has begun actioning a resolution passed recently in which students can now enrol according to the number of units they can afford.

The university announced in its official Facebook page yesterday that fees will no longer be charged on the entire programme basis as previously done.

Fees will be now charged per unit and students can enrol according to the number of units the students can afford.

However, the university reminded students that all outstanding fees must be completely paid off before students are allowed to enrol for Semester 2.

It says pre-enrolment for new students began on 14 July and continues until 23rd July 2021.

Enrolment will start on Monday 26 July to Friday 6 August 2021 and late enrolment from Monday 9 August to Friday 13 August 2021.

Semester 2 will commence on Monday 9 August 2021.

The university explains that pre-enrolment is for new students since continuing students may need their grades prior to enrolment, adding enrolment for all students begins 26th July.

This is part of a new resolution passed by the University Senate and Senior Management Committee on 10 June, 2021.

The approach will change the way SINU enrolls students, which was previously based on programmes according to the University Senate and Senior Management Committee.

“Previously, we enroll students based on their programs; each programs have fixed number of units to be taken each semester by the students.

“For instance, Diploma of Nursing programme have five units for students to take in a semester in order to graduate in three years. The fee per semester is $9,000, which is a fixed fee.

“From next semester, students will only enroll on units they can afford to pay. Therefore, a nursing student can enroll with only two units and it will cost him/her only $3600, however, he or she will not graduate in three years, it might take a bit longer,” The University Senate and Senior Management Committee explained to Island Sun last month.

The new resolutions passed then are;

Permit students with outstanding fees to sit for their Semester 1 – 2021 final exams. The results will be withheld until all fees are fully paid. Distance Flexible Learning (DFL) students must pay their fees in full before sitting their exams. Effective Semester 2 – 2021, the enrollments will only be considered and endorsed upon the payment of outstanding fees. Effective Semester 2 – 2021. The enrolments will be based on paid units.