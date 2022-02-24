SIBA calls for restart to Legal Profession bill

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

SOLOMON Islands Bar Association (SIBA) President Eran Soma has called on the Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs to restart the process of enactment of the Legal Profession Bill.

He said the bill is vital as it will enhance the regulation and discipline of the legal profession.

“I wish to call upon the Minister for Justice and Legal Affairs to restart of the process of enactment of the Bill, as soon as the COVID-19 restrictions are eased,” Soma said.

Soma stressed that the Bar is hopeful that the Bills and Legislative Commission and the MJLA will take this into account its comments and recommendations before having the Bill reintroduced to parliament.

He also adds that the Bill will assist in better regulation of the legal profession and his executive is prepared to collaborate with the relevant stakeholders to get this underway as soon as possible.