SI products high demand overseas from Expo

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands tuna, Kokonut Pacific products and local carvings have attracted a lot of demands from visitors to Solomon Islands Pavilion at the recent World Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Expo 202 was held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

It was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeremiah Manele informed Parliament on Wednesday on Solomon Islands’ successful participation at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Manele said, “The last six months, the Government and private sector joined 192 countries to participate at the Dubai Expo.”

He said a number of products were promoted in Dubai, including coconut products and canned tuna.

“I am pleased to report that a business deal was signed and secured with an Abu Dhabi company for our tuna products.

“The company will act as the authorised import of our tuna products into the Middle East and North Africa. We hope to establish new markets in the Gulf,” he said.

Furthermore, Manele said Kokonut Pacifiki products were also high in demand.

“I am pleased to report that a shipment for a variety of Kokonu Pacifiki products have been shipped to Dubai.

“Local carvings from Solomon Islanders were also a big seller,” he added.

Further to that, Manele said following our successful participation a report is coming to Cabinet soon about the Dubai expo.

He said his Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Immigration, and Labour, as well as the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is now preparing a development framework with the Government of United Arab Emirates to jointly pursue some of the outcomes of the Dubai Expo.

Solomon Islands is currently preparing to participate at the Osaka Expo, Japan in 2024.

Manele said: “I am confident that we will also secure new opportunities and markets for our products at the Osaka Expo in 2025.”