SI prepares discuss to key issues on 14th Triennial meeting

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Islands Government through Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) will be discussing two key issues on 14th Triennial conference for Pacific Women which commenced on Tuesday 27th April, 2021.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs (MWYCFA) Cendrick Alependava said the two issues are economic empowerment of women and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“These are issues which we try to focus on and try to mitigate and also empower women in various entrepreneurship and business they encounter so we can help building women’s capacity and give them space so that women can raise.

“These two issues are very important in Solomon Islands because we have recorded high incident of Gender Based violence in the country and we need to really control or reduce this particular issue.

“Economic empowerment if we reduce gender-based violence and able to give space to the woman to be able to involve in economic empowerment then definitely they will contribute more to generate more income and there could be a booster to our economic of this country brining development as well,” Alependava said.

The meeting commenced yesterday with a theme that reads ‘Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future-empowering all women in the Blue Pacific Continent.’