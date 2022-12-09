Police: no arrest on north Guale burning incident

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE confirmed on December 8 that they are yet to make any arrest relating to the burning incident at Valuado village, north Guadalcanal on December 3.

However, police say suspects have been identified.

Police in an earlier statement said officers at Tetere police station are investigating the case.

The statement said the motive behind the arson incident is related to land and property which both parties had pursued over ownership rights.

Police call on the parties to refrain from taking any further retaliation but allow police to deal with the case.

Police also said that it is a really sad incident where the victims fled from their homes with only the clothes they wore. They returned only to find their homes and properties burned to ashes.

Police are working closely with responsible stakeholders for assistance where required.