Police investigation will target looters, instigators

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says police investigation into the recent rioting will focus on two areas – one targeting the looters and rioters and another is targeting the instigators of the incidences.

Mangau was responding to questions asked in his recent media conference said that police are also investigating the instigators and at the moment, nobody is being questioned or arrested as yet.

He said once they have proper information, they will invite the concerned people for questioning.

Meanwhile a total of 217 people have been arrested in relation to the recent unrest; 33 of the people are juveniles.

Mangau calls on the people who may have information of those involved in the past weeks looting and riot to support police in their investigation.

Yesterday police continued with its recovery of stolen items during the looting and further arrested another five people including a juvenile.

Police Media Unit revealed that a joint operation between Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) executed a search warrant and confiscated alleged looted items buried behind Panatina village on Sunday, December 5

The joint operation was initiated to target offenders alleged to be involved in the looting and theft of machinery and tools from hardware stores in the Ranadi industrial and commercial district.