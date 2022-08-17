POB opens Kukum branch office

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

PAN Oceanic Bank (POB) this week officially opened it Kukum branch office aimed at providing excellent customer services for customers.

POB after seven years at Panatina Plaza, relocated to Kukum.

Chief Executive Officer for POB Upul Hettiarachchii said he is excited to have the POB Kukum branch opened to services customers who choose POB as their bank of choice.

Hettiarachchii said they have the obligation towards to the community that is why they strive to provide a better service.

He said just like any commercial bank, POB has its products. To name a few they have saving accounts, current/cheque products, internet banking, personal and commercial loans, inward and outward telegraphic transfers, export bills and many more.

POB branch manager at Kukum Veronica Analau said POB is excited that to relocate to Kukum after seven years at Panatina Plaza.

“This new re-location to Kukum is an important one and we will always strive to prove an excellent customer service possible like we always do in the past,” Analau said.

She adds by acknowledging all POB key stakeholders who are present yesterday at the launching event these include, the board, the Solomon Islands Government, the private sector, state entities, employers and the general public who made POB their bank of choice.

“As you will appreciate the POB has developed a number of bank products that I believe suits your needs and we at Kukum branch are happy to welcome and help you to open one,”Analau said.