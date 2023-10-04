PM URGED TO INTERVENE

Advertise with Islandsun

Wale calls on PM Sogavare to summon NHA over serious fraud claims

LEADER of Opposition Hon Matthew Wale has called on the Prime Minister Sogavare to summon the National Hosting Authority following serious claims of fraud in the award of PG 2023 contracts.

Hon Wale said the Prime Minister as minister responsible for PG 2023 must intervene and summon those in the NHA.

The Opposition Leader said his office has received complaints of very serious claims of corruption in the awarding of contracts to local suppliers and contractors.

“My office have been informed that certain individuals within the NHA are giving out very dubious contracts to their friends and cronies. The value of contracts is mind-blowing. People within the NHA are milking PG 2023 funds for personal gain and the Prime Minister as minister responsible must step in,” he said.

Hon Wale said serious questions also need to be asked on the value and quantity of the Chengs building purchased for the PG 2023.

The Opposition Leader adds the figures in regards to the value of contracts given to some local contractors and suppliers are very shocking.

“People are becoming millionaires overnight for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Hon Wale said PG 2023 funds must also be audited.

The Opposition Leader also urged the treasury internal audit to expeditiously carry out investigations to protect public funds before they are exhausted through corrupt inflated excessive contracts.

The Opposition Leader said all contracts under question must be reviewed and terminated and due process must be followed.

“I am urging the Prime Minister as responsible minister to intervene and take appropriate action against those responsible,” Hon Wale said.

