PM to attend Guadalcanal and Makira-Ulawa days

BY JARED KOLI

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare is expected to attend Guadalcanal and Makira-Ulawa provinces’ second appointed days in the coming days.

The Prime Minister will fly to Marau in east Guadalcanal on Monday, August 2, to grace the province’s 37th Second Appointed Day and later fly to Makira’s provincial capital of Kirakira for their big day which falls on August 5.

Government officials will travel to Marau on Sunday, August 1, for the province’s Anniversary.

Guadalcanal Second Appointed Day theme for this year is “Inclusive and Sustainability: Harnessing Opportunities through Township, Culture and Tourism Development”.

The programme will run for four days starting from tomorrow July 30 to August 2, and will also coincide with the launch of the Marau Township Plan.

Guadalcanal Provincial Government says this year’s theme reflects the events which will take place during the four days’ event.

Official opening will be tomorrow. The programme includes a three-day Mini-Weaving and Cultural Festival program with activities such as fishing, paddling, swimming, music, netball, cooking competitions and showcase of weaving.

Chairman of 2nd Appointed Day Organising Committee Andrew Tahisihaka has called for full participation of the people of Guadalcanal province and support during the event.

“It is important that we take ownership of the program and support our government to reach our people through this initiative.

“The theme for the celebration is ‘Inclusiveness and Sustainability: Harnessing Opportunities through Township, Culture, and Tourism Development’.

“Let us embrace the spirit of participation and support,” said Tahisihaka, who is also a provincial member of Birao ward in Marau.

Makira’s Second Appointed Day theme for this year is, “Yumi Tugeda for Makira Ulawa Province”. Celebrations for this will be held in Kirakira and as well as in Honiara.

For Kirakira, the programme will be held on August 5, and Honiara on August 7.

The Kirakira programme will also include the official opening of the new ramp at Kirakira. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is expected to officiate the completion of this new project.