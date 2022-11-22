PM: infrastructure, an enabler to economy

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Infrastructures are enablers to the economy, says Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

He said this during the first Young Entrepreneurs Council Solomon Islands (YECSI) awards night 2022 held in Honiara on 17th November 2022.

Mr Sogavare said the country needs a major capital injection into building of roads, bridges, wharfs and airport in its rural areas.

“What we need is major capital injection into building of roads, bridges, wharfs and airport in our rural areas to improve connectivity and access to markets. These infrastructures are enablers to economic,” he said.

Sogavare said the government is looking at building new infrastructure and revitalise old ones to provide the economic network that this country will drive upon to do business in the not to distance future.

“This is where I want to thank our development partners who have worked with us since independence and will continue to work with us,” he said.

Sogavare adds business is an integral component to nation building and entrepreneurs is the answer for the dynamic economy now whilst the government is building hard infrastructures on one hand, the government must also build soft infrastructure support the youth population to have a better future.