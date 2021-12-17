PM highlights importance of unity

Advertise with Islandsun

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare spoke strongly of the need to maintain national unity no matter whatever we do as a nation.

The Prime Minister made the reminder during the celebration of the Western Province’s Second Appointed Day in Gizo this week.

Prime Minister Sogavare emphasized the importance of caring for each other as one nation and one people.

“The challenge that we are grappling with as a nation is to ensure that whatever we do, we do not undermine our National Unity and that our collective responsibility to look after each other as one nation and one people is maintained”, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said.

PM Sogavare further added that together as one nation and one people is a commitment that we have declared to the world through our national anthem.

“This is a commitment we expressed to the world through our National Anthem. We reminded ourselves with these words: “Our Solomon Islands, Our Solomon Islands, Our Nation Solomon Islands Stands Forevermore”, the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare strongly emphasized.

The Prime Minister thanked the Western Province’s past and present leaders’ for their humility and leadership in putting up with the unfairness over the years and remain resolute in ensuring that as a country we remain one nation.

PM Sogavare further highlighted that with the prevalent view for state government system, that should not take away the notion of one nation.

He pointed out that he is hopeful that the new state government system will still build a united country even though, resource wise, other provinces are more ready than few others.

“I would like to be optimistic that the new state government system will strengthen our solidarity and unity, and stronger states will translate into a stronger country. Some provinces are more ready than others to become states but since all provinces are calling for this state system, it is becoming very difficult not to take heed of these calls,” Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stressed.

PM Sogavare reiterated his personal trust in God that through Him as a nation we can navigate through the new journey that we intend to partake in.

“I pray that as we move forward we do not lose sight of what hold us together as a family of Solomon Islanders. I put my faith and trust in our Father in Heaven to be the guiding light of wisdom as we move forward together on this new journey,” the Prime Minister stated.

—OPMC