Photos that would remind the world one day – Climate change exhibition

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A climate change photography exhibition was held at the Unity Square aimed at exhibiting photographs of winners of the Pacific Climate Photography Competition.

Winners of the competition from the Solomon Islands are Daniel Kakadi, Edward Manuga and Jospeh Haga. They were awarded with prizes at the event yesterday.

The exhibition was held as part of commemorating Earth Day which falls on April 22, 2021 and as part of celebrating the British High Commission in Solomon Islands and Nauru climate change photography exhibition.

Joseph Haga explains his winning photo to Dr Jones British High Commissioner and Kate Saunders

There were 60 photographs exhibited for viewing.

British High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Dr Brian Jones says the photographs show unity in fighting climate issues regionally and internationally.

He says this year will be the year where the nations of the world show whether they are willing and able to tackle climate change, and keep it to a scale that can be managed or not.

Daniel Kakadi receiving his price from PS Mataki whilst Dr Jones looks on.

“If we can get countries to agree to reduce to zero their emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, and make finance available to those countries which need help to do that or adapt to the impacts they are already seeing of a warming climate, then we might just get back on track, but we will all have to make enormous changes, we will have to stop using coal, oil and gas completely, no more oil-fired power stations, petrol cars, or gas cookers. All these will have to go over the next thirty years

“It’s a big challenge, and it will only happen if everyone is ready to do whatever they need to support that change,” Jones says.

Jones also said Unity Square hosted the photo exhibition due to the need for unity from all levels and all walks of life.

Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Environment, Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology Dr Melchior Mataki, addressing yesterday’s event, said human beings cause climate change directly and indirectly.

“And it is us humans who are responsible to tackle this issue. We must all united stand to combat climate change starting from village level to the national government,” said Mataki