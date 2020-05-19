Our fight is not over: Sogavare

Advertise with Islandsun

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says the national fight against the covid-19 pandemic is not over.

In his recent nation-wide address, the Prime Minister said despite the decision to slowly re-open businesses and schools, it does not mean everything is back to normal.

“We must never let our guard down. We must continue to listen to sound advice from our authorities. We are still in a State of Public Emergency,” he said.

“Whilst we are cautious about the threat of the virus, we are also conscious about our businesses and the employment of our people. We are also equally concerned about the wellbeing and education of our students as well.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sogavare reassured good citizens of Solomon Islands that the Government remains on high alert.

He said at this stage, the behavior and trend of the virus is still unpredictable.

“The virus behaves differently in various countries and therefore we will continue to monitor the situation globally and most especially our neighboring countries,” he said.

The Prime Minister adds the Government is fully aware that the virus knows no borders.

“We are very cautious of its impacts and the threat it will have on the health, lives and livelihoods of our people,” he said.

He said the virus is not only a health challenge, but has developed into an economic challenge and a threat to our food security as well.

“Fellow Solomon Islanders, I must reiterate that COVID-19 still remains a real threat and is our common enemy. Therefore, we must continue to remain united and vigilant,” the Prime Minister said.

Sogavare also acknowledged the continuous support from citizens of the country, Churches, development partners, the private sector and all stakeholders.

“Our united stand has since placed Solomon Islands amongst a few countries around the world that are COVID-19 Free. And it is my wish and my Government’s desire to remain a covid-19 free nation until this battle is over,” he said.

–OPMC PRESS

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

