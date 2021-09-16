Ote Clinic, South Malaita nears completion

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

THE Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) funded clinic project at Ote (ward 22) in the Small Malaita constituency is nearing completion.

The project is amongst six other PCDF projects funded by the national government through the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening to Malaita province under it 2020/2021 financial year.

MPA for Ward 22, Martin Mae told Sun Auki that the project has reached its final stage and is expected to complete by mid next month.

“Construction has reached the interior of the building and this is the final work to be carried out on the project prior to its completion.

“Recently, the contractor of the project has received the final payment of the project that will cover its completion,” he said.

Mae said since the national government through the MPGIS had incepted the PCDF program to all provinces in 2008, ward 22 has just received its first PCDF project.

He said the people of ward 22 acknowledged the national government through MPG for the project and they look forward for the service it will provide to them.

Recently, a six block two story classroom building was handed over by minister of MPGIS, Hon Rolland Seleso to the communities of Faiako School near Auki.

The minister said Malaita province is amongst other provinces that continue to benefit from the PCDF program across the country.

He said since the inception of PCDF in 2008, Malaita provincial government has so far delivered 190 projects across the province at a total cost of about $60m