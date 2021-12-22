Officer to be tried over missing RAV4

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A POLICE officer accused of removing and selling a private RAV4 vehicle detained at the Kukum Traffic Centre in September 2019 will stand trial on 14 February 2022.

Michael Haomae, who used to work at the traffic centre, is facing count of conversion.

The vehicle was detained at the traffic centre after it involved in a traffic accident with an ambulance.

While there, Haomae allegedly removed it and sold it without the owner’s knowledge.

His action was only made public after the owner of the vehicle went to check it out.

A police investigation identified Haomae as the officer responsible for its removal.