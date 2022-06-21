NZ envoy pays visit to PM

Advertise with Islandsun

NEW Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass on Monday paid a visit to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

“The New Zealand PM looks forward to a formal catch up,” Schwass told Sogavare.

The two leaders discussed issues revolving around a stable, resilient and socially cohesive Pacific.

They talked about the development of an economy that enables prosperity and more equitable distribution of benefits; and deliver for all citizens and engage constructively between them as well as the region.

Along with his ambassadorial duties, Schwass assured Sogavare of his intention to rebuild a stronger SI-NZ bond.

“We are keen to pick up our relationship with Solomon Islands to post pandemic level. If there are gaps, we would be pleased to learn,” Schwass said.

New Zealand’s ongoing cooperation and assistance are in the areas of Infrastructure development, education, economy, health, Labour Mobility Scheme, Royal Solomon Islands Police Force among other sectors.

Sogavare stated “the government supports a stable region. The view that Solomon Islands will host a military base is nonsense.”

Sogavare commends New Zealand for its interest to further explore the broad issue of climate change.

He thanked the government and people of New Zealand for standing beside Solomon Islands in its good and tough times.