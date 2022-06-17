Noro road on World Bank list

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

NORO road has been named one among five road projects enlisted to be funded by World Bank.

Noro road was listed alongside four projects; Kolofe1, Kolofe2, Su’u Harbor, and Bira Bridges all of which are in Malaita province.

World Bank is expecting to dish out USD130 million dollars as it stepped up its assistance in Solomon Islands.

According to Work Bank, first on the development project list is Roads and Aviation projects worth USD 89 million.

Aim and objectives of these project are to improve the country’s safety and security in the aviation sector as well as enhancing climate resilience.

World Bank Resident Representative for Solomon Islands & Vanuatu, Annette Leith said the project will address critical issues in air transport infrastructure to improve service delivery for communities in need, as well as improving important international links to support Solomon Islands’ tourism sector.

“Providing reliable, climate resilient transport connections is a major challenge in Solomon Islands and a key obstacle in addressing uneven development and opportunities for communities across the country,” she said.

Island Sun understand that Noro road is in very bad state and this project will address the issue and at the same time improve services deliveries within Noro.

Noro plays an important role in the country’s fishing industry accommodating two tuna processing plants which provides employment opportunities and also contributes significantly toward the country’s economy.