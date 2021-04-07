No date yet for mayor election

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

A date is yet to be set for an election to vote in a new mayor for Honiara city.

Former Mayor Wilson Mamae was shown the exit door after a deafening majority vote favoured a motion of no confidence against him late last month.

Honiara city council (HCC) is reportedly waiting for an instrument from the minister of Home Affairs, Christopher Laore, to call for nominations and election of a replacement.

HCC legal officer, Vincent Kohata said the instrument is currently with the Attorney General.

Kohata said the AG Chambers will forward the instrument to the Minister, who will sign it and send it to the Council to conduct the election within 14 days.

Furthermore, the minister is also waiting for advice from Attorney General Chamber on any decision to dissolve the Council or not.

This was after the Public Accounts Committee reportedly recommended in its report to dissolve the current leadership following its recent public inquiry.

The Auditor General Report, produced last year, only provided recommendations to refer any serious matter to Police and Leadership Code Commission.

Meanwhile, sources said it is highly likely the Minister will not dissolve the Council following the change of the administration after the motion of no confidence.

Mamae’s reign as Honiara City Mayor came to an end on March 29, 2021 after he was toppled.

An overwhelming majority of eight votes went in favour of the motion, which was moved by Councillor for Vavaya ward, Billy Abae. Only three stood with Mamae.

Deputy Mayor, Francis Idu is the acting Mayor until the Minister of Home Affairs issues a notice for the election.