New political party formed

BY NED GAGAHE

A new political party has formed – the People’s Liberal Democratic Party (PLDP).

They are inviting candidates wishing to contest 2024 national general election, provincial and Honiara City Council (HCC) elections to join.

In a statement the PLDP issued their call following their recent formation saying that they are now well into 48 weeks of party awareness.

“Today, with the internal approaches of the PLDPSI we are now into the 48th weeks of the party concept awareness held every Wednesdays and Fridays continuously.

“The Party (PLDPSI) is humbly calling and inviting candidates wishing to contest 2024 National general election, provincial and HCC election and you wish to join the party, please do come forward and urgently join so that we can speed up the legal process for registration of the party.

“The next party concept meeting will be held on Wednesday this week, 10am at Mbokonavera 4 (MB4) and continues alternatively.”

The party slogan is, “liberal people for liberty, liberty for liberal people”.

The party’s democratic expression is “When Democracy is right accordingly, it nourishes but when it is incompatible, it neglects its entire responsibility while one by legality must exist to embrace forever”.