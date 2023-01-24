MPG implements 13 projects despite PCDF disqualification

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

MALAITA provincial government is implementing 13 new PCDF projects despite its disqualification for the Provincial Capacity Development Fund (PCDF) programme for the financial year 202/2023.

Provincial Minister for Finance and Treasury under MPG, Nelson Lenty confirmed this in a revised budget speech that was defeated by the non-executive by vote last week.

“I would like to highlight that for this year 2022/23, MPG is implementing 13 new projects.

“Retention payments for five (5) completed projects are also included in the budget which are still awaiting the completion of their six months deferred liability period,” he said.

On the same note, Lenty announced eight approved projects that removed from the 2022/2023 financial year due to MPG’s PCDF disqualification.

“I want to affirm to my honourable colleagues that eight approved projects for 2022/23 financial year have been removed due to the recent MPG’s PCDF disqualification.

“The projects are, Malu’u admin office upgrade, Atori admin office upgrade, Aligegeo PSS quarantine support, Afio substation market, Maoa CHS classroom, Nafinua science lab, Taelanasato RHC and Foia fisheries centre,” he said.

Lenty clarified that reason to remove the projects was due to insufficient fund to construct all the intended projects.

The Minister however said despite that the government is co-funding $100,000 to the province’s PCDF capital projects.

Lenty said the figure represents around three percent of the total PCDF revenue, and such contribution to the province’s own development is essential as part of the assessed performance measures.

He said under the arrangement, MPG expects to provide budget for 3%, which is a 2% less than the required contribution margin of 5% of the PCDF.

Lenty said provincial governments receive 1 mark for contribution above 5% and two marks for contribution above or equal to 7%.

“We expect to get zero (0) mark for this performance measure in the upcoming PCDF assessments possibly towards the end of January 2023,” he said.

However, Lenty said Malaita province is looking forward to another round of assessment whilst they hope to passes all the minimum conditions.