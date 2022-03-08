MP Vokia and husband face election bribery charges

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE have charged the MP for North East Guadalcanal Constituency Ethel Vokia and her husband Jamie Vokia with election bribery charges.

This was in relation to the 2019 national election.

The couple has been released on bail to appear in the Honiara Magistrate Court on 21 March 2022.

Charges are:

Election Bribery: contrary to Section 126 (1) (a) and (b) (ii) of the Elector Act 2018 Conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witness: contrary to Section 116(b) of the panel code 9Cap26) to be read with section 21 (a) of the Penal Code (cap 26)

Acting Director NCID Superintendent Michael Bole says police will locate and interview three other co-accused in relation to this matter in the coming days.

“I would like to thank the investigators for a well-done job during the investigation,” Bole said.

Jamie Vokia won the 2019 polls but lost the seat in February 2020 following an election petition lodged in the High Court by his runner up Dr Derek Sikua.

Justice Emmanuel Kouhota found Jamie guilty of three counts of bribery.

After losing the seat, Jamie fielded his wife Ethel in the by-election held in November 2020.

Ethel went on to claim the seat.