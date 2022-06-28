MP hands over boats, engines & eskies to constituents

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

MEMBER of Parliament for Marovo constituency has handed over 160 boats, 160 15hp engines and 160 eskies to the people of his constituency.

The handover ceremony took place yesterday, Dokudola Camp, where the boats were built.

Ambassador of People’s Republic of China HE Li Ming, Supervising Minister of Rural Development Rollen Seleso, plus other government MPs Fredrick Kologeto, Samson Galo and officials from PMO and other government ministries witnessed the handover ceremony.

The event also attracted people from communities far and near who were eager to see community representatives receive their share.

Speaking to Island Sun newspaper, one of the recipients Rev Ahopitu Maka acknowledged MP Chachabule Amoi for making a difference in people’s lives.

He also acknowledged the national government and People’s Republic of China for making the project a success.

Maka said the assistance served its purpose as it comes with an esky.

“I believe that this assistance is something to do with fisheries and we thank the thinking of our Member of Parliament for giving us eskies.

“We have youths doing nothing in our small community and confident that this assistance will make a difference.

“Our youths will engage in fisheries d this would help their families financial needs” Maka said.

Another recipient, Daniel Lokopio, a chief and elder of Patutiva Community, shared similar sentiments saying that the assistance will definitely have positive impacts on communities.

He said sea transport is an essential service for people of Marovo.

“We live in different place divided by ocean as such we need sea transport to travel to other places.

“We also need sea transport to transport our sick ones.

“Above all, these assistances will help rural people,” Lokopio said.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development, Dr Samson Viulu said the recipients will sign a contract with his ministry before owning the boats, eskies and engines.

He said the process is important as it will safeguard the properties for intended purposes.

“This process is to avoid misuse of properties bought under government fund.”

The recipients will take home their shares after the official launching and handing over of Marovo Constituency Fisheries Initiative and Gasini Market.