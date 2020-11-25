More space needed for covid-19 patients

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS Nishimura PODOKOLO

MORE space is needed to segregate covid-19 patients, says Acting Incident Controller Dr Gregory Jilini.

Jilini during the covid-19 talkback show said due to the demand of more space to segregate, work on the multi-purpose hall is progressing and also work to renovate and upgrade the Tuberculosis ward will commence soon.

“We need more space not only in terms of number but in terms of this spaces need to be separated so that we do not mix all the positive cases as there is need to segregate the positives.

Jilini said therefore because of this need, the work on the multi-purpose hall is progressing well and that space should be ready later this week.

“We need this multipurpose hall for to be completed as soon as possible because the capacity we have at the National Referral Hospital is limited and so we need that one so that we can accommodate all positive cases.

“We are also going to renovate and upgrade the Tubercules (TB) ward, NRH so that we can also keep positive cases because we have cases that positive but within the positive cases there are different groups and not all of them should stay together,” he said.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Monday this week said “I am pleased to inform you all that our Field hospital will most likely become operational this week. Once it is opened, all our existing Covid-19 positive cases will be transferred to the new field hospital.

“Work will also start soon on the refurbishment of the current TB ward at the National referral hospital to convert it into a 16-bed isolation facility. Once completed this facility will enhance the Ministry of Health’s capacity to manage patients requiring isolation facilities.”

