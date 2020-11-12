Missing covid funds

Advertise with Islandsun

Wale calls on government to explain $15m NZ funding

LEADER of Opposition Matthew Wale calls on the government to explain the whereabouts of the NZD3 million (SBD15m) funding support provided by the New Zealand government to assist progress work on the Gizo and Kilu’ufi hospitals, as part of our preparedness plans against the threats posed by covid-19 in the Western and Malaita provinces.

The Opposition Leader’s call follows a statement made by Malaita Provincial Premier Daniel Suidani, who early this week questioned the government over the whereabouts of the funding.

In his statement Premier Suidani revealed, to date Kilu’ufi hospital is yet to receive its part of the assistance and it is already eight months since the announcement.

Mr Wale said, “It was in April this year that the New Zealand Government announced the grant assistance. It has been eight months now and so the ongoing delay is a matter of public concern for the people of Malaita.

“In a ceremony earlier to mark the handing over, the government assured the New Zealand government through Her Excellency, Georgina Roberts that work on the designs were already in place with only construction to follow. With the time that had passed, I am not surprised why Premier Suidani made the call.

“Both Malaita and Western provinces are equally high risk as Honiara and so upgrading their hospital facilities is important for easy access.

“Any unexplained delay therefore only suggest, either government does not consider this as urgent, or worst still, the funds have been misused. I am really concerned either way,” said Wale.

The Opposition Leader therefore calls on the government to inform the country and the people of Western and Malaita province, as to the whereabouts of the funds and why nothing is happening in Malaita.

–OPPOSITION PRESS

