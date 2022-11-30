Missing $300k case vacated

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE trial into the case of a police officer alleged of stealing more than $300,000 exhibit money at the Rove exhibit facility has been vacated.

The hearing was supposed to start on 29th November 2022 but the trial prosecutor was sick and could not attend court.

Therefore, the case was adjourned to December 27 for mention.

Defendant Makasi Dolaiano was alleged of stealing One Link Pacifica’s money that was kept as an exhibit to One Link’s cases being dealt with before the court.

It is alleged that Mr Dolaiano was the exhibit officer at that time, and was responsible for looking after the facility when the $300,000 exhibit money went missing in October 2020.

Investigation was conducted and he was charged with the offence.

He is currently on bail waiting his case to be dealt with by the court.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears on behalf of the Crown.