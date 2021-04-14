Mayor election tomorrow, nominations open

Advertise with Islandsun

Election for a new mayor for Honiara has been set for April 15.

A HCC statement says, “The date for the election of the new Mayor of Honiara City has been declared by the Minister of Home Affairs Christopher Laore under section 72 of the Honiara City Act 1999, to be held on April 15, 2021.”

Deputy City Clerk Fred Warereau confirmed that the Gazette Notice has been received and all formalities will proceed.

The election must be conducted in the same manner as if it were an election of the Mayor after an ordinary election.

The notice further states that for the avoidance of doubt, the following applies: Nominations for the election of the Mayor must be done according to the standing orders of the Honiara City Council.

Also Quorum of the City Council must be in accordance with Standing Orders of the City Council.

In the event of the vote for the Mayor’s position being a tie, then there must be a one-hour recess.

After the recess the Council must resume for the purpose of casting their votes for the position of the Mayor for a second time.

In the event that the vote is still a tie, then there must be a call for fresh nominations for the vacancy of the Mayor by the City Clerk, in which the election must take place within seven days from April 15, 2021.

Nominations for the Mayor’s post will be open for 12 hrs prior to the election date.

–HCC PRESS