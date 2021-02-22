May-or nay

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

Honiara City Mayor Wilson Mamae has refused to concede to calls for him to resign.

Mr Mamae was reportedly handed a seven-day notice signed by four councillors, including deputy Mayor Charles Aiwosuga, on Wednesday last week, demanding he resigned voluntarily or face a motion of no-confidence.

In response, Mamae has issued a defiant statement claiming support from six councillors backing him, and announcing refusal to resign, which he says is a sign of guilt.

Mamae says he will take “appropriate action against these opportunistic councillors” calling for his resignation.

Six councillors are reportedly with Mamae in this saga: Robert Oge, Dorah Huapii Irofia, Eddie Siapu, Mostyn Saferio, Clement Terewauri and Luciano Sade.

There are 12 elected councillors and to remove the mayor, seven councillors must support the motion.

Councillors Reginald Ngati and Billy Abae are also said to be part of the plot to oust the Mayor.

Emphasised in Mamae’s weekend statement are the following five points:

• The meeting of the Committee is only called by the City Clerk on the advice of the City Mayor. Thus, the so-called meeting of the Executive Committee on the 11th day of February, 2021 is not according to procedures that are outlined in the Honiara City (Council Standing Orders) 1999. As such, the notice was base on resolution of the Executive Committee Meeting which was unlawfully authorized.

• The letter of “Notice Requesting the Lord Mayor of HCC Wilson Mamae to Voluntarily resign from the position of HCC Lord Mayor, effective as of February 17, 2021” was unprocedurally issued to mainstream and social media without prior serving of the notice to the City Mayor. As such the notice was not procedurally served.

• The not-signing of the notice by Cr Mostyn Saferio, Cr, Robert Oge and Luciano Sade although named in page 2 of the notice shows the lack of integrity of the notice and as such the call for voluntary resignation of the City Mayor displays lack of support on the part of the petitioners.

• The Councilor for Mataniko Ward, Cr. Clement Terewauri signed the notice in the disquise of collective decision making. As such, he rejects his approval of the notice in disguise.

• The allegations that were mentioned in the notice were baseless and fabricated stories that holds no truth in its entirety.

Mamae said Deputy City Mayor Aiwosuga, Reginald Ngati, Billy Abae, Leonard Solomon Sai and Francis Idu are unhappy councillors who have been undermining his leadership.

The City Mayor takes appropriate actions against these opportunistic councilors.