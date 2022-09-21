MASI thanks SIPA for support

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) has acknowledged the support by the Solomon Islands Ports Authority for preparations towards the 6th Pacific Media Summit 2022 (PMS).

PMS is the largest media gathering in the region and will take place in Honiara next week from September 26 to 30, 2022.

More than 100 participants will attend the summit which will include media representatives and top media executives who will start arriving in Honiara this Friday.

Eranda Kotelawala, chief executive officer of SIPA, during a brief ceremony said SIPA is happy to support the regional media gathering.

“I wish you a successful media summit,” he said.

Douglas Marau, Chairman of the PMS Organising Committee and Vice President of MASI, acknowledged SIPA for seeing the importance in supporting the media regional event.

He said this is the largest regional gathering of this sort after COVID and an opportunity for Solomon Islands to welcome our pacific friends back into the country.

SIPA donated $10,000 to MASI to assist in its secretariat, operations and logistics during the one-week event.

MASI and the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) are co-hosting the PMS this year.

MASI won the bid to host the PMS back in 2018 in Tonga.

Originally, PMS was scheduled to take place in September 2020 but the COVID 19 pandemic restriction hindered the summit to occur.

Theme of the Pacific Media Summit 2022 is-“The digital revolution- turning threats into opportunities for the Pacific Media.”