Man stabbed in west Kwaio

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

AUKI police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened on 2nd January at Bira village in West Kaio constituency.

Police Operation Manager Michael Ramosaea said the incident was reported to them yesterday.

He says the stabbing happened on Sunday following disagreements between the suspect and the victim.

Ramosaea says the person who was stabbed had to be taken to Kilufi’I hospital for treatment.

He says the victim is still in hospital.

Ramosaea says the matter is now with the police and investigation is underway. He says this is the only serious case they received around the province during New Year celebrations