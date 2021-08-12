Man in custody over morning rape

Advertise with Islandsun

Officers at the Kulitanai Police Station in Western Province have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man for raping a 32-year-old female at a village in Shortland Islands on August 8, 2021.

Initial reports said that the victim was sleeping early in the morning when the defendant knocked at her door calling her. The victim came out and saw the defendant standing in front of the door and the defendant grabbed her hair and forced her to follow him.

The victim refused to accept the defendant’s request to follow him and have sexual intercourse so she tried to escape but she couldn’t because the defendant grabbed her hand and threatened to kill her.

It was alleged that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the victim twice.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “The matter was reported to police by the victim and the accused was arrested and placed in police custody.

“The defendant was interviewed and charged with two counts of rape, contrary to section 136F (1) (a) & (b) of the Penal Code Cap 26 as amended by the Penal Code (Amendment) (Sexual Offences) Act, 2016.”

The defendant is remanded at the Gizo Correctional Centre awaiting his appearance in Court at a later date as investigation into the incident continues.

“I appeal to all women and girls to look after yourself.

“Shout out for help or assistance when something is wrong or about to happen.

“I further appeal to all men in our communities to respect our women and girls as such an incident will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“It is also against the law,” says Mangau.

