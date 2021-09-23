Man gets 10 years for sex with step-daughter

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A man has been slapped with a 10-year jail sentence for having sexual intercourse with his step-daughter.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, committed the crimes on four separate dates in 2017 and 2019.

In passing sentence yesterday, Justice Leonard Maina told the man: “the victim is your step-daughter and what you have committed on her breached the trust entrusted on you.

“The victim was supposed to be treated as your daughter because you were married to her mother; instead you abused her.

Maina said the penalties of sexual intercourse attracts a maximum imprisonment of 15 years, this is because such offence is very serious.

“The issue in which makes the offending you committed very serious was that you are the step-father of the victim, however you breached the trust and care you should have towards the victim as your daughter,” Maina said.

Maina said, “Considering your early guilty plea on the offences committed and considering the submissions from the prosecution and defence, the court considers sentence of, for count one five years in jail, count two five years, count three five year and count four five years in which total of 20 years.

“However, after taking into account the sentencing and mitigation submissions and the early guilty plea which serves court’s time and resource, the court deduct 10 years of the total sentence.

“Therefore, the accused will serve 10 years and the time spent in custody will be deducted from the 10 years sentence,” Maina ordered.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown on the case.