Malu’u fisheries project nears completion

Renovation works on the Malu’u Fisheries Centre in North Malaita is nearing completion.

This project is jointly implemented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour and Immigration and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources under the overall government policy to setup a mini scale commercial fisheries project in the Northern Region of Malaita.

The renovation component is funded by the Ministry of Commerce while the equipment for the facility will be sourced by the Ministry of Fisheries under a bilateral arrangement with the Overseas Fisheries Cooperation Fund (OFCF) of Japan.

Deputy Director for Provincial Fisheries Department, Bennie Buga said the equipment will be available around February 2022 and a formal handover to the Malaita Province Fisheries office and a private operator Rif Solomon Pty limited was proposed for the first quarter of 2022.

The Ministry Of Commerce through the Industrial Development division is currently in consultation with the fisheries office in Malaita province and Rif Solomon Pty Limited on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and operation of the fisheries centre.

The Fisheries centre once operational will involve the participation of local fishers to earn income and improve livelihoods for people in the Northern Region of Malaita province.

Project Contractor Exodus Trade and Development Ltd has reached 95 percent completion of the renovation works.

–GOVERNMENT COMMUNICATION UNIT